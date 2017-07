DOSWELL, Va. – Ever dreamed of being able to sleep next to your favorite roller coasters?

Kings Dominion is making that dream a reality with their Coaster Campout.

Coaster Campout gives an opportunity to camp for one night in the park.

The event is offered August 18 and 19 and includes extra ride times Friday night and Saturday morning.

The cost is $250 a campsite. Coaster Campout event tickets are only available online.

Only 40 campsites are available. Click here to buy tickets.