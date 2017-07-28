× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms

Tracking showers, storms and gusty winds.

More showers and storms overnight into Saturday morning. Lows tonight in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms throughout the day on Saturday. It won’t be raining all day, but keep that rain gear handy! Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It will be on the windy side, with winds picking up out of the north at 10-20 mph.

Drier, but windy conditions for Sunday. Some rain possible Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

Dry and sunny conditions to start the workweek with highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 15-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity expected for the next 48 hours

