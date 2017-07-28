Tornado Warning for Northampton and Hertford Counties extended until 4:45 p.m.

PENN & TELLER: FOOL US new episode, Thursday 8/3 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 3:57 pm, July 28, 2017, by , Updated at 01:34PM, July 28, 2017

“50/50 Chance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV)

 

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOLLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Matt Johnson, Siegfried Tieber, Jason Fields and Jessica Jane.  Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#405).  Original airdate 8/3/2017.