Norfolk burglary suspect caught running from house he was breaking into

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday after being caught breaking into a house in the Estabrook area.

Norfolk Police officers responded to the burglary in process in the 3700 block of Nottaway Street around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning.

The caller told police he saw a man wearing a red shirt breaking into the home.

Officers arrived to see the suspect running away from the residence. He was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit and identified as 22-year-old Eric T. Robinson.

He was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, grand larceny, and destruction of property.

There was no one inside the home when the burglary was taking place. No injuries were reported.