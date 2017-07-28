Hampton Police need help to find suspect wanted in connection to home invasion

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division needs your help to find a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

They’re looking for Johnell Richard Neal, 40, in connection with a home invasion that happened on May 11 in the 1st block of Topsail Court in Hampton.

According to police, he went into an apartment armed with a gun and took money and cell phones from the victims, then took off.

He is wanted for: five counts of abduction, five counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, three counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of burglary while armed.

Police believe he’s still in the area.

If you have any information about where he is, you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line. There are three ways to report any information.

Call – 1-888-LOCK-U-UP

Text – “HAMPTONPDTIPS” plus your tip to 274637 (CRIMES)

Web –Hampton Crime Line

Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line call results in an arrest, the caller is eligible for a reward up to $1,000.