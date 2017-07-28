× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Several rounds of rain, severe storms, and strong winds

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain, wind, and possible severe storms… A cold front will move through the region today and into tomorrow bringing several chances for rain and storms. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with multiple rounds of rain moving through. Storm chances will increase this afternoon and into tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible. Our biggest threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain that could result in localized flooding. Rain and storms will continue tonight and into Saturday.

We will see mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with more waves of showers and storms moving through. Our threat for severe storms will drop for Saturday but heavy rain is still possible at times. Winds will shift from west to north and will ramp up through the day. Winds gusts to 30 mph are possible by Saturday evening. Cooler air will move in behind the front, with highs in the low 80s.

More sunshine will mix in on Sunday, mainly for inland areas. We will see more clouds with showers and storms possible near the coast. It will be very windy Sunday with north to northeast winds gusting to near 30 mph. It will be cool with highs in the upper 70s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (80%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: W/N 10-20+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a broad low pressure system located about 800 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Slow development is possible over the next several days while the system moves slowly west.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 28th

2004 Flash Flooding: Worcester Co, Accomack Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.