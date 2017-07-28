Former ODU receiver Zach Pascal is ready to plug-and-play

RICHMOND, Va. – Maybe not getting a phone call during the 2017 NFL Draft was a blessing in disguise for former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal. After not hearing his name called, Pascal signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent the next day.

The Prince George’s County, Maryland native grew up near FedEx Field, so signing with the Redskins was a best-case scenario.

Since rookie minicamp, the Monarchs all-time leading receiver has lived in the ‘Skins playbook, and it’s shown. Pascal has consistently won his 1-on-1 battles during the first two days of training camp, but he insists “he’s still got a lot of work to do.”

Throughout the practices, you’ll hear a random “He played at Old Dominion,” or “Go, Zach!” Support for the lone Monarch vying for a spot on the Redskins is not hard to find.

“That’s one of the great things about playing here, you can have a lot of local support,” said Pascal. “Even in Maryland, you’ve got ODU fans saying ‘Oh hey Zach we see you from ODU’, it’s just great to have people here to support you and help you get better.”

Pascal says he’ll do whatever it takes to make the final 53-man roster, even if they ask him to kick a field goal. “That’s just something I’ll have to learn how to do but anything I can do to help this team, I’m willing to do.”