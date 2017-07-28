× First Warning Traffic – Weekend road work

ERT DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES SCHEDULE Friday, July 28 to Friday, August 4

I-264 East: Single lane closure August 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning between MLK Expressway and Effingham Street. All lanes will remain open at the Downtown Tunnel.

U.S. 58 West: Alternating lane closures on U.S. 58 West between Midtown Tunnel westbound and London Boulevard July 30-August 3 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times. Ramps to VA164 West and Port Norfolk will be closed. Motorists are advised to follow the detour. Take U.S. 58 West to the ramp to London Boulevard East to the ramp to VA164 West to complete the detour.

London Boulevard On-Ramp to VA164 West: The London Boulevard on-ramp to VA164 westbound will be closed July 30 from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Motorists advised to follow detour. Take London Boulevard turn left onto Jameston Avenue and turn right to High Street. From High Street turn right onto London Boulevard to complete the detour.

Get the latest updates on maintenance activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com