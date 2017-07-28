× Elizabeth City Police arrest two for drug and weapon possession

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department have arrested two men for the possession of and intent to distribute illegal drugs and weapons early Friday morning.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., Karem Diaz Felton, 24, of Elizabeth City, was arrested for Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver, Misdemeanor Maintaining a place to keep drugs and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tay’Quan Shakeei Coleman, 19, of Hertford, N.C., was arrested for Felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Felony Possess/Sell/Buy Altered Gun Serial Number.

Felton was given a $35,000 secured bond and posted bond at the Magistrate’s Office. Coleman was given a $25,000 secured bond and was transported to the Albemarle District Jail.