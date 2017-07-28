Coast Guard assists disabled boat off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The U.S. Coast Guard assisted a disabled boat near Oregon Inlet Friday afternoon.

Watchstanders at Sector North Carolina were notified of a disabled 18-foot pleasure craft with two people aboard around 12:35 p.m. The boat had run out of fuel and started drifting toward Bonner Bridge.

A 24-foot rescue vessel launched from Station Oregon Inlet and arrived at the scene approximately 15 minutes later. The rescue crew spoke to the men aboard the disabled vessel and learned that the fuel gauge had malfunctioned, giving the men a false reading about how much fuel they actually had left.

The rescue crew towed the disabled vessel to the docks at Oregon Inlet Fishing Center.

No injuries were reported.