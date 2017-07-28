× Hampton man charged with shooting 11-year-old to request bond

HAMPTON, Va. – Erick Osby is set to face a judge Friday morning in Hampton General District Court, requesting bond.

Hampton Police say Obsy shot an 11-year-old boy on Smiley Road when he fired a gun into a group of people and a stray bullet went into the child’s home.

Hampton Police say officers responded to the 500 block of Smiley Road at approximately 11:19 a.m. on May 20 after receiving complaints about shots being fired.

Officers arrived and made contact with the 11-year-old victim. The boy was inside a home when a bullet was shot into the home and grazed him. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police identified 22-year-old Erick Allen Osby as a suspect. They say Osby was driving an older model Mercedes Benz northbound on Smiley Road when he spotted several people standing in the front yard of a home.

Osby allegedly began shooting at the people in the yard. One of the rounds fired by Osby entered the house and hit the 11-year-old boy.

Osby was arrested and charged with one count of Maiming, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling, and one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

Until now, Osby has been behind bars in Hampton City Jail without bond.

