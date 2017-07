VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An overturned cement truck has shut down roads near Naval Air Station Oceana.

The truck overturned near First Colonial Road and Potters Road around 11 a.m., according to Virginia Beach Police.

At this time, Potters Road is closed at First Colonial Road and Air Station Drive.

The driver of the truck was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

