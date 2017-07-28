2017 Redskins training camp – Day 2

RICHMOND, Va. – The muggy summer heat is usually a burden on Day 1 of Redskins training camp in Richmond, but on Thursday, the overcast skies left players, media, and fans happy at the end of the day.

The Redskins first foe this season is the Baltimore Ravens on August 10th, but on the second day of camp, everyone in attendance could be battling the rain with showers and storms in the forecast throughout Friday.

Speaking of battles, fans got their first chance to see new receiver Terrelle Pryor and cornerback Josh Norman go at it in 1-on-1’s during Thursday’s practice. Josh Doctson, the ‘Skins top draft pick last season, looked like a first round talent in his first full training camp practice.

On day two, Josh Norman will speak to the media after the morning walkthrough at 10:35am. There will be another afternoon practice at 3:00pm barring any rain constraints. If any delays or cancellations are made, News 3 will be sure to update you.

News 3, Hampton Roads home of the Redskins, continues its comprehensive coverage of training camp 2017 with live coverage on air and online Friday.