Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storms possible to end the week… Expect another comfortable morning with temperatures near 70 and relatively low humidity. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and it will feel a bit muggier. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible today but most areas will stay dry. The chance for storms will increase tonight as a string of fronts moves in.

We will see mostly cloudy skies Friday with several rounds of showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible especially for the afternoon and evening. Highs will return to near normal, in the mid to upper 80s. Highs will dip into the mid 80s on Saturday with more showers and storms. Highs will fall into the low 80s for Sunday with more sunshine and lower rain chances.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave, located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves west at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 27th

1816 Tornado: Henrico Co

1972 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

