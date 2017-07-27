Swimming advisory issued for Newport News beach

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A swimming advisory has been issued for King Lincoln Park Beach.

Samples taken on Wednesday showed that bacteria levels did not meet State Water Quality Standards.

A sign is posted at the beach warning the public of the advisory.

Recreational waters are checked during the summer months for high levels of bacteria.

Indicator organisms like enterococci are monitored and when they are too high a sign is posted at the beach.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.