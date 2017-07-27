× Police officer hurt in overnight hit and run, driver still on the loose

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for the driver of a white Hyundai Elantra after an officer was hit and injured overnight.

It was just after midnight that a Virginia Beach Police Officer made a traffic stop near Artic Blvd. and Virginia Beach Blvd. After the officer made contact with the driver, the car took off hitting the officer.

Eventually, the officer was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.

As the car sped away, it hit another car at the intersection of Baltic Ave and 22nd St. The people in the car were hurt and treated by EMS on scene. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra and the passengers in that vehicle fled from the scene on foot.

Police are still actively looking for that driver. They say the two crashes are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.