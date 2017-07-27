× Norfolk man accused of killing wife waives preliminary hearing

NORFOLK, Va. – A Norfolk man accused of killing his wife went before a judge Thursday morning.

Investigators said David Tackett allegedly killed his 36-year-old wife, Sophan Torn earlier this year.

Torn was found dead inside of her house on the 1600 block of East Bayview Blvd., back on January 28.

At the time of the investigation, Tackett was nowhere to be found.

News 3 learned it was Tackett’s childhood friend who led authorities to him in Richmond, according to court records.

Police arrested Tackett and charged him with second degree murder.

In court Thursday, he waived his primary hearing agreeing with the commonwealth that there’s enough evidence in the case to go to trial.

His attorney told us they will need at least another month to conclude their investigation.

No word on Tackett’s next court date.