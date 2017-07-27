Norfolk firefighters battle house fire on 24th Bay

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in the 9500 block of 24th Bay Thursday afternoon.

Dispatchers received the call at approximately 2:45 p.m.

According to the public information officer, the fire started on the outside of the two-story house before working its way to the interior. No one was at home at the time the fire broke out.

Approximately 22 firefighters were on the scene. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes. There were no injuries to civilians or crews.

A neighboring home received very minor heat damage from the fire. There is no information on how serious the damage is to the original home.

The residents of the home will be displaced for the time being. At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.