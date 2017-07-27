Newport News business robbery suspect still on the loose

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a business early Thursday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to the Lee Hall Food Mart located at 17405 Warwick Blvd. in reference to a robbery.

The clerk advised police that after entering the store, a man approached the counter and asked for tobacco products before pulling out a small folding knife and jumping over the counter, demanding the clerk to open the register. The suspect then fled the store in a maroon-colored minivan operated by an unknown subject, making off with cash and cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot tall black male of medium build who looked to be about 40-45 years old. He was wearing a blue leather/pleather cap, a red plaid shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newport News Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).