More rape charges for Suffolk man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

SUFFOLK, Va. – A 52-year-old Suffolk man already in jail for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl has been indicted on more rape charges.

John R. Blount, Jr. was arrested in September 6, 2016 and charged with Statutory Rape related to an incident that occurred September 5 involving a known 14-year-old female.

Blount has been in the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond since his arrest.

He has now been indicted on additional charges, including two counts of Rape by Force/Threat, two counts of Indecent Liberties with a child under 15, two counts of Aggracated Sexual Battery by Force, victim 13-14, and two counts of Carnal Knowledge of a child 13-15 years.

He remains in custody at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

