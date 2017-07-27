Man injured during drive-by shooting in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night and left a 25-year-old man injured.

Officers responded to the Townhomes at Seldendale Farms in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive, around 10:45 p.m.

The victim, a 25-year-old male, was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed the victim was in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive when a person began shooting from a dark-colored vehicle traveling down Doolittle Road.

The victim was hit one time by the gunfire and two nearby vehicles were also hit.

Hampton Police are looking for help from the community and several witnesses that were outside when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.