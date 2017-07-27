Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking cocaine into Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina man has been arrested after police found cocaine in his car during a traffic stop.

Dare County Narcotics Task Force conducted a traffic stop on David Taylor McGlaughon, 30, of Southern Shores, N.C., on suspicion of trafficking cocaine into Dare County. Assisted by Nags Head Police K-9, law enforcement found an undisclosed amount of cocaine in McGlaughon’s vehicle.

McGlaughon was charged with Felony Possession with the Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine and Felony Maintaining a Vehicle for a Controlled Substance.

He is being held in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.