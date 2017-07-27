HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The US Army TRADOC Band stops by the studio for a live jazz performance with a very special guest.
Grammy Winner Nestor Torres on Coast Live
-
A jazz band with a story to tell for Salvation Army Week on Coast Live
-
Newport News holds annual Memorial Day ceremony at Victory Arch
-
Memorial Day 2017 events and discounts in Hampton Roads and surrounding areas
-
John Lewis shares live and local music on Coast Live
-
A report from New Orleans with Maroon 5’s P.J. Morton on Coast Live
-
-
Crimson Fox on Coast Live
-
Go Greased Lightning! on Coast Live
-
A Bone Breaking Acrobatic Performance on Coast Live
-
Local music spotlight: Ron Fetner and Bobby “Blackhat” Walters on Coast Live
-
Experimental Film Virginia Festival Preview on Coast Live
-
-
Va Lottery brings games, giveaways, and a brand new Corvette on Coast Live
-
A Musical Freak-Show on Coast Live
-
Garth Brooks, Michael Phelps and Dierks Bentley on Coast Live