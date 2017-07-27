× First Warning Forecast: Tracking strong to severe storms to end the work week

Warm and humid this evening. Skies will be overcast with increasing chances for showers and storms overnight as a string of fronts moves in. Better chances for showers and storms on Friday. Expect widespread storms in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs in the mid and upper 80s.

More showers and storms for the weekend. Showers and storms during the day for Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Lower chances for rain on Sunday with a little bit more sunshine. Temperatures will actually be below normal for this time of year. Highs in the lower 80s.

Comfortable and drier conditions heading into next week. Highs mainly in the low and mid 80s.

Tonight: Overcast with a chance for scattered showers and storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms (70%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave, located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves west at 5 to 10 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

