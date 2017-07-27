2017 Redskins training camp – Day 1

RICHMOND, Va. – Training camp 2017 officially opens Thursday morning as the Washington Redskins conduct at 10:35am walkthrough practice and 3:00pm full practice at the Bon Secours Redskins Training Center.

Pro Bowl tight end Jordan Reed will not be on the field with the team, at least not for the morning session, as he’s starting camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list as he deals with pain and soreness in his big toe.

While Reed, a favorite weapon of quarterback Kirk Cousins, will be on the sidelines – at least early – last year’s top pick, receiver Josh Doctson, is finally healthy after missing 14 games during his rookie season.

“Josh looks very good, knock on wood,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s doing a good job. It’s one day of conditioning but throughout the OTA practices and the mandatory minicamp, he was running around good and had no issues so hopefully it’s all gone by now and we won’t have any issues but we’ll see how it goes.”

