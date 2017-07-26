× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cooler and lower humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A refreshing midweek… Temperatures will start in the 60s and low 70s this morning. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, about 5 degrees below normal. Dew point values will be in the 60s today, making it feel much more refreshing for this time of year. We will see a blend of sun and clouds today with a few isolated showers possible. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s and low 70s overnight under partly cloudy skies.

Winds will shift to the south tomorrow increasing the heat and humidity, a little. Highs will warm into the mid and upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds an isolated shower is possible during the day. Our rain and storm chances will increase late Thursday and into Friday as a cold front moves in. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Friday and into Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s on Friday but drop into the mid 80s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave, located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend as it moves west at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 26th

1987 F0 Tornado: Powhatan Co

