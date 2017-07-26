× Virginia Beach holds 2nd public meeting on City Hall future

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach is holding its second of three public meetings Wednesday regarding the future of City Hall.

The meeting takes place at the Virginia Beach Convention Center from 6-8 p.m.

The current City Hall building was built in 1969 and, according to the city, is too small, suffers from heating and cooling issues and contains asbestos.

There are currently six options for the future of the building including everything from renovating and adding onto the current building to building a brand new structure.

Following the first public meeting in June, City Council eliminated two options that would see City Hall moved to the Virginia Beach Town Center.

The third public meeting on this issue is scheduled for August.