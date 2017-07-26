State of the ‘Skins: Redskins head coach Jay Gruden meets media before training camp

RICHMOND, Va. – The Redskins’ 2016 season ended January 1st. To say “quite a bit has taken place since then” is like saying “buffalo wings might be served at a Super Bowl party”.

This offseason, Washington lost both coordinators, gave head coach Jay Gruden a historic contract extension – becoming the first head coach to be extended under team owner Dan Snyder, fired general manager Scot McCloughan, and may or may not have engaged in trade talks about Kirk Cousins before failing to sign the record-setting quarterback to a long-term contract extension.

Wednesday, Gruden will officially end the offseason by meeting with reporters at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center in Richmond. The press conference will take place following the team’s on-field conditioning session (closed to media and the public). The ‘Skins start practice Thursday.

The Redskins are coming off their first back-to-back winning seasons since 1996 and ’97. After winning the NFC East division in 2015, Washington missed the playoffs in 2016 after going 8-7-and-1.

