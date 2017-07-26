Redskins tight end Jordan Reed to start training camp on injured list

RICHMOND, Va. – On the eve of Redskins training camp being fully underway, the team announced that four players will start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

Among them was ‘Skins star tight end Jordan Reed, which comes as a surprise to many. He has been diagnosed with a great toe sprain, and will need further evaluation before being cleared to play to avoid any further issues.

Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall was also on the list, as he is still in the midst of recovering from a torn ACL in Week 3 during last season.

Linebacker Houston Bates and receiver Kendal Thompson will also start camp on the PUP list.