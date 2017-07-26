Police looking for Hampton pizza restaurant robber

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are trying to find the person who robbed the Chanello’s Pizza in the 3800 block of Kecoughtan Road.

It happened on July 24 around 11:35 p.m.

Police say the suspect came into the store, implied he had a gun and demanded money.

He took off towards the back of the business after receiving the cash.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, 165–180 pounds, last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie, black gloves and snow style camouflage pants.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.