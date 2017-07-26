Police investigating Hampton 7-Eleven robbery

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are looking for three people who robbed the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road.

The call came in on July 24 just before 1 a.m.

Police say three men came into the business, pulled out guns and demanded money and cigarettes.

After receiving the cash, they ran out of the store towards Atlantic Avenue.

The first robber is described as a male, last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded jacket, black gloves and black pants with a white stripe going down the side.

The second robber is described as a black male, small build, last seen wearing a white mask, black hooded jacket, black gloves and black pants with a white stripe going down the side.

The third robber is described as a black male, small build, last seen wearing a black mask, gray jacket and black pants

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.