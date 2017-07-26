Kitchen fire at Suffolk townhouse leaves one resident displaced

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk townhouse was damaged by a fire Wednesday morning, leaving one person without a home.
Suffolk Fire units responded to the home in the 1000 block of Legends Way in the Harbourview South Villa neighborhood at 7:50 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a kitchen fire in the townhouse.
The fire was called under control at 8:10 a.m.
No one was injured.
The displaced resident is being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
36.872422 -76.448568