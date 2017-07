FORT EUSTIS, Va. – A maritime training exercise will be conducted at Fort Eustis from July 28 through August 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The training will occur at the James River Reserve Fleet and will include the firing of blank ammunition.

Noise concerns are expected to be minimal but some local residents may hear sounds that simulate live fire.

37.126236 -76.646921