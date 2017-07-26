× First Warning Forecast: Increasing chances for showers and storms

It has been a much more comfortable day, with lower temperatures and humidity. Expect a mix of clouds and sun this evening with temperatures in the 70s. Lows tonight in the upper 60s to near 70, with some patchy fog possible.

A bit warmer on Thursday as the winds switch to the south bringing in a little more humidity. Highs in the mid and upper 80s, with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower is possible during the day. Better chances for some showers and storms to end the work week. We even have the chance for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Level 2 for scattered severe storms. The biggest threat will be gusty winds.

More showers and storms on Saturday. Highs in the mid 80s. Sunday is looking dry and cooler. Highs in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Looks like a fairly dry and comfortable start to the work week. Expect highs in the low and mid 70s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with some patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: AM fog. Clouds and sunshine. A slight chance for an afternoon isolated shower/storm (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S around 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a tropical wave, located a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some slow development of this system is possible this weekend as it moves west at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

