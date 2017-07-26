Congressman wounded in Alexandria baseball shooting discharged from hospital

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The congressman shot by a gunman while at a congressional baseball practice in June has been released from the hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Congressman Steve Scalise made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was discharged Tuesday and is now beginning inpatient rehabilitation, the hospital said.

Scalise was previously listed in serious condition when doctors feared he had an infection.

He was shot in the hip and went through surgery for his wounds.

Scalise is in good spirits and is looking forward to his return to work once he completes rehabilitation, according to the hospital.

Related:

FBI: Congressional baseball practice shooter had list of 6 names

President Trump makes hospital visit after congressional baseball shooting

Congressmen say they spoke to suspect moments before he opened fire