Arraignment scheduled for man charged in Williamsburg active shooting situation

YORK COUNTY, Va. – Michael Taylor, charged with attempted murder and weapons violations, is set to face a judge this morning after deputies identified him as the active shooter in Williamsburg.

It all happened Monday morning at Ebby’s Auto Painting and Collision Repair when deputies responded to the business for a shooting. York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs said there was a dispute between Taylor and one of the employees which prompted the shooting.

Deputies said the 40-year-old Taylor shot the employee who was then taken to the hospital and is expected to recover. For a short time Taylor had a hostage in the business with him, but deputies said that person was released shortly after.

After the shooting and hostage situation turned into a barricade situation, deputies eventually had to force entry into the business and use a stun gun to subdue Taylor.

The stand off with police lasted for several hours, prompting traffic detours and modified lockdowns at surrounding schools and businesses.

Taylor was taken into custody and charged with several offenses.

In York County Court this morning, Taylor is scheduled to be arraigned.

