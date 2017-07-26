A raccoon is the newest inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Correctional Center has a new inmate -- but it wasn't booked in officially, and unlike most inmates, this one has decided to stay.

The new inmate, a raccoon, has made a new home inside the facility's wall between two of the buildings.

The raccoon, which employees have nicknamed Bandit, is believed to come to the jail two weeks ago on a pallet that was delivering a toolbox from Georgia.

It entered the jail through a small hole that's too tiny for a human, but just the right size for a small raccoon.

Bandit has been spotted outside the window of the jail's Canteen, where snacks for the inmates are stored. The jail says it's often most active in the afternoon.

Animal Control estimates Bandit is less than a year old and has likely found a source of food and water, which is why it has decided to stay. They say Bandit appears to be healthy and hasn't had any contact with any people inside the jail.

The jail did not say whether they plan to capture and relocate Bandit in the near future.