HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The Universoul Circus Bone Breakers stop by the studio to display their incredible acrobatic talents.

The Universoul Circus will be in Norfolk from July 26 until August 6 at 880 N. Military Highway. For more information, ticket prices, and showtimes, visit www.universoulcircus.com.

