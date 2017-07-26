18-year-old arrested, charged with manslaughter for April fatal crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – An 18-year-old Suffolk man has been indicted on charges related to a fatal crash that occurred on Godwin Boulevard on April 3.

At 7:49 p.m. that night, Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of the crash, which involved two cars and a pick-up truck.

The driver of one of the cars, 57-year-old Duke F. Doyle, died as a result of the crash. The driver of the other car and the driver of the pick-up truck did not require any medical attention.

After the investigation, Suffolk Police arrested 18-year-old Camren Lamar Artis following Direct Indictment on charges of Involuntary Manslaughter, Reckless Driving, and Texting While Operating a Vehicle.

He has been released from Western Tidewater Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.

RELATED:

Man dies after three vehicle crash in Suffolk