Virginia DMV now offers online crash data maps

RICHMOND, Va. – You can now check traffic crash data for roads in your area thanks to a new map from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

The interactive Crash Locations Map is available on the DMV’s Highway Safety Office’s website.

The map allows users to view information on crashes anywhere in the state, down to the street level. The crashes can also be narrowed down to different factors like speed, alcohol or texting.

“Educating drivers is an important part of crash prevention,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “This new feature allows Virginians to see where crashes occur most in their neighborhoods and the factors causing those crashes. With this information, you might use extra caution when traveling through a particular intersection or remind a new driver of the hazards of driving at an unsafe speed on a road near your home where speed-related crashes happen regularly.”

In addition to the Crash Locations Map, DMV also hosts interactive features that allow users to create a Crash Data Report or explore a map of High Crash Locations, called clusters.

All of these features are part of the Highway Safety Office’s state-of-the-art automated Traffic Records Electronic Data System (TREDS) that centralizes all of Virginia’s crash data and related information. The public gained access to TREDS through DMV’s website for the first time in August 2011, and now citizens can search for more specific, usable data.