× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Not as hot or as humid

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break in the heat and humidity… A cold front will push through the area today. It will not be a big rain maker but will bring in cooler and drier air. Temperatures will start in the upper 70s this morning and it will feel muggy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. The dew point will drop through the day, making it feel less muggy. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower or storm possible.

The front will stall to our south through midweek. We will see a blend of sun and clouds Wednesday with scattered showers possible. Highs will only reach the mid 80s with lower humidity. Highs will climb back into the upper 80s Thursday and to near 90 on Friday. Another cold front will move in on Friday, increasing our chances for showers and storms.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 25th

1985 F0 Tornado: Hanover Co

