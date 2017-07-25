Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is alerting people who live near the I-64 on ramp coming from Busch Gardens headed towards Hampton that a raccoon has tested positive for rabies.

Anyone having information about exposure to this animal is asked to contact the Health Department at (757) 603-4277. Exposure includes direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the James City County Animal Control at (757) 253-1800.

According to the health district, rabies has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.

The office of Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines: