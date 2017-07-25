HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Bernadette Watkins from The Mommy Cooler discusses fun and easy summer activities to keep your kids busy when they're stuck inside.
Parenting Tips for a Rainy Day on Coast Live
-
Spring Break Activities For Kids
-
Advice for keeping the kids happy and busy over the summer on Coast Live
-
Fun stuff for making summer entertaining something special on Coast Live
-
Keeping your Pets Cool on Coast Live
-
Fun with science to see how kids are learning about hurricane season on Coast Live
-
-
Mother’s day tea and craft ideas on Coast Live
-
Summer Explosion: Beach hacks you need to know!
-
A lifestyle expert with tips for getting our busy summer in gear on Coast Live
-
Summer Explosion: Indoor Entertainment
-
A Free Summer Reading Camp for Kids on Coast Live
-
-
What you need to know before launching your boat with children this weekend
-
Summer Explosion: Get your family ready with this ‘Summer Prep Checklist’
-
How these students got into every Ivy League school