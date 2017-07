Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The tears were flowing at a recent wedding in New York.

A 4-year-old boy loses it in the middle of the ceremony as his new step-mom read vows she wrote specifically for him.

The boy broke into tears and just couldn't wait to give her a hug, interrupting her as she read, before moving over to his dad.

Video of that moment has gone viral and it turns out the groom is from Virginia Beach!

Watch the video above to see Sgt. Joshua Newville relive that special moment with News 3 This Morning.