Elizabeth City man with extensive criminal history sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Elizabeth City man was sentenced to nearly a decade in federal prison on July 18.

36, was ordered to serve an active sentence of 110 months followed by 36 months of supervised release after completing his sentence.

Hall was arrested on September 11, 2015 after running from an officer who recognized him and knew he had outstanding warrants for an assault.

The officer was able to catch up to Hall after a short distance. Hall became combative and attempted to assault the officer, who tazed him and took him into custody.

Hall, a convicted felon prohibited from possessing any firearms, had a gun on him during the encounter.

He was initially charged in Pasquotank County for crimes on state warrants, but the case was later adopted into the federal judicial system.

He received an enhanced punishment during his sentencing for crime due to his extensive criminal history, which dates back to the late 90s and includes numerous assaults, assaults on government officials, weapons and drug charges.