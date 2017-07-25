Elizabeth City man arraigned on drug, gun charges

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – An Elizabeth City man appeared before a judge on gun and drug related charges on July 17.

Karlos Edwardo Poole was charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and an unspecified quantity of heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Poole was arrested on August 24, 2016 by Drug Agents from the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement after an illegal narcotics investigation.

Poole was later indicted and arrested on federal charges in December of 2016 and has remained in federal custody since.

On Monday, Poole pleaded guilty to the charges. He will return to federal court in August for formal sentencing.

Poole has criminal history that includes drug arrests in New Jersey, Delaware and Elizabeth City. He has also been arrested for assaults, and is a registered sex offender.

He faces a minimum active sentence of 21 years with a maximum active sentence of life in prison.