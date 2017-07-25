Newport News restaurant employee fends off robber with kitchen knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - An employee grabbed a knife to scare a would-be robber on July 12.

Newport News Police said at 11:30 p.m. an unknown man entered and attempted to rob the Crown Fried Chicken which is located on Jefferson Ave.

Now they want the public's help finding the suspect.

According to authorities the clerk came to the register and noticed a black male behind the counter pointing a black and silver hand gun.

They said the man was wearing a black mask and all black clothing while he demanded cash.

The clerk was able to grab a kitchen knife and when the suspect saw the weapon he fled the business.

The suspect was described as a black male with a medium complexion, early to mid-20’s, about six feet tall with a skinny build.

The man ran from the business towards Harpersville Rd.

If you know anything about this attempted robbery from business call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Remember, Crime Line callers may remain totally anonymous, are never required to testify in court and could be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest.