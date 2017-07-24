Study lists Virginia Beach as 2017’s Best Big City to Live In

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A new study by WalletHub says Virginia Beach is the best big city to call home.

Analysts compared 62 of the largest cities in the U.S. across five dimensions: affordability, economy, education & health, quality of life and safety.

Virginia Beach came in at number one for highest homeownership rate, lowest percentage of population living below poverty level and lowest crime rate.

The resort city ranked sixth in education and health and third in affordability.

It came in behind Seattle, Washington as the highest percentage of population aged 25 and older with a high school diploma or higher.

