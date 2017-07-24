School districts across Hampton Roads hiring school bus drivers for upcoming year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – School districts across Hampton Roads are gearing up for the upcoming school year and they are looking for bus drivers to transport students to and from school.

In Virginia Beach, approximately 650 buses are on the road every school day and for the upcoming 2017-2018 school year they are looking to hire at least 80 new driver to cover open routes.

Interested drivers must apply online and applicants will be contacted to participate in both classroom and behind-the-wheel training.

Applicants must complete training and earn a Virginia commercial driver’s license (CDL) before they are eligible to drive for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Interested applicants can apply online here and any questions can be directed to the Office of Transportation Services at 757-263-1545 (extension 1) or email cris.sprouse@vbschools.com.

In Hampton, they are looking to hire at least 10 drivers and 5 attendants for the upcoming school year.

There are at least 160 buses on the road every day in Hampton during the traditional school year.

Interested candidates can apply by going to the Hampton City Schools website and completing the online application. Questions about the job can be directed to Beverly MacDonald, Supervisor of Safety and Training, by calling 757-727-1679.

News 3 has reached out to all 7 school districts in Hampton Roads about bus driver openings and will update this story as information is provided.