Report: Chesapeake native DeAngelo Hall to start Redskins camp on injured list

RICHMOND, Va. – When the Redskins take the field Thursday for the team’s first training camp practice, the team will reportedly do so without one of its veterans.

ESPN’s John Keim reports safety DeAngelo Hall, a Chesapeake native (Deep Creek H.S.), will start camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. This news is not surprising, as Hall, who tore his ACL week three of the 2016 regular season, has yet to be released by doctors.

Hall, who turns 34 in November, agreed to a pay cut this season in hopes of increasing his chances of making the roster.

“It’s just a matter of how well he recovers and I can’t predict that,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told reporters during offseason team activities (OTAs). “That’s going to be up to D-Hall and the trainers. If he comes back at full-strength, we’ll see what he can do and where we are at the safety position. We really like what D.J.’s [Swearinger], what Su’a’s [Cravens] done, [Will] Blackmon and [Deshazor] Everett and the other guys have done a good job, [Earl] Wolff’s done a good job, so we’ll see where we are when he becomes healthy and then make a decision.”

Hall, who starred at Virginia Tech, was a first round selection (8th overall) by Atlanta in the 2004 NFL Draft. He joined the Redskins in 2008.